The SVB crisis may prompt the Bank of Japan to delay policy changes, says former board member

Japan's central bank could delay any changes to its monetary policy in light of the turmoil that the Silicon Valley Bank crisis has triggered in financial markets, a former board member told CNBC.

And any changes to its ultra-dovish stance could be delayed by as much as a year, said Nomura Research Institute economist Takahide Kiuchi, who served on the Bank of Japan's policy board from 2012 to 2017.

Kiuchi previously expected that incoming governor Kazuo Ueda would accelerate the BOJ's normalization of monetary policy — including widening its current yield curve control policy to maintain the yield on Japanese government bonds at around 0% and removing the negative interest rate that it's kept since 2016.

That's no longer the case.

"I think that the new governor's monetary policy could be affected by the financial market conditions if the current instability of the financial markets continue," Kiuchi said in an interview with CNBC.

"The second half of next year is [the] possible timing for when the Bank of Japan will end its negative interest rate policy," he said.