SVB's failure will have a ripple effect across technology 'for years to come'

Silicon Valley Bank's collapse could have ramifications for the technology landscape over the coming years, analysts and investors said. Nikolas Liepins | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

'Last thing we needed'

SVB was critical to the growth of the technology industry, not just in the U.S. but in places like Europe and even China. The 40-year old institution had an intimate link to the technology world offering traditional banking services as well as funding companies that were deemed too risky for traditional lenders. SVB also provided other services like credit lines and lines to startups. When times were good, SVB thrived. But over the past year, the U.S. Federal Reserve has hiked interest rates, hurting the once high-flying technology sector. The funding environment has got harder for startups in the U.S., Europe and elsewhere. SVB's collapse has come at an already difficult time for startup investors. "This whole Silicon Valley Bank thing is the last thing we needed and was completely unexpected," Ben Harburg, managing partner of Beijing, China-based venture capital fund MSA Capital, told CNBC.

Startups have had to tighten their belt while technology giants have axed tens of thousands of workers in a bid to cut costs. In such an environment, SVB played a key role in providing credit lines or other instruments that allowed startups to pay their employees or ride out hard times. "Silicon Valley Bank was very paternalistic to this sector, they not only provided payroll services, loans to founders against their illiquid credit, but lines of credit as well. And a lot of these companies were having trouble already raising equity and they were counting on those lines to extend their runway, to push out the cash burn beyond the recession we all expect." Matt Higgins, CEO of RSE Ventures, told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Tuesday. "That evaporated overnight and there's not another lender that's going to be stepping in to fill those shoes." Paul Brody, global blockchain leader at EY, told CNBC Monday that a crypto firm called POAP, which is run by his friend, has half of the company's money tied up in SVB and can't get it out. The amount at SVB is "more than payroll can cover," suggesting it might be hard to pay employees. A spokesperson for the company wasn't immediately available for comment, and CNBC was unable to independently verify Brody's comments.

The SVB collapse will also likely put the focus on startups to pivot to profitability and be more disciplined with their spending. "Companies will have to reboot the way they think about their business," Adam Singolda, CEO of Taboola, told CNBC's "Last Call" on Monday.

