CNBC Investing Club

The Club's recession-resistant retail stocks won't be hurt by a 'more reluctant' U.S. consumer

thumbnail
Paulina Likos
Smith Collection/gado | Archive Photos | Getty Images

American shoppers dramatically reined in spending in February compared with the start of the year, amid persistently high inflation. But the Club's defensive retail stocks, from discounter Costco Wholesale (COST) to coffeemaker Starbucks (SBUX), should continue to attract consumers in an increasingly volatile economic environment.