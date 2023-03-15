The Club's recession-resistant retail stocks won't be hurt by a 'more reluctant' U.S. consumer

American shoppers dramatically reined in spending in February compared with the start of the year, amid persistently high inflation. But the Club's defensive retail stocks, from discounter Costco Wholesale (COST) to coffeemaker Starbucks (SBUX), should continue to attract consumers in an increasingly volatile economic environment. U.S. retail sales fell 0.4% in February month-on-month, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday, in a sharp turnaround from January's 3.2% gain . February's decline was driven by a fall in auto sales, along with reduced spending at restaurants and bars. The retail figures come a day after the Labor Department said consumer prices rose 0.4% in February , bringing the annual inflation rate to 6%. That's a drop from the previous month's 6.4% year-over-year rise, but still well above the Federal Reserve's 2% inflation target. Barclays on Tuesday called out a "more reluctant consumer," with both high- and lower-income shoppers spending less on goods, according to the bank's most recent credit card data. But spending on services, Barclays analysts found, has been holding up. Credit card data from Citi, published Wednesday, showed total retail transactions and dollars-per-transaction were down year-over-year in the second week of March. But U.S. consumer spending was strongest in cosmetic stores, according to Citi. That bodes well for Club holding Estee Lauder (EL). The U.S.-based cosmetics firm is also poised to benefit from the nascent economic reopening in China, where it does roughly a third of its business. Despite the pullback in spending, there are seemingly some items consumers can't live without. Among Wells Fargo's top-five hardline retail and restaurant picks, Club holding Starbucks (SBUX) on Tuesday was named a "top idea" among defensive stocks. The coffee giant is a "global leader in [a] high growth category," the bank said. Like Estee Lauder, Starbucks is also benefiting from renewed demand in China — its second-largest market after the U.S. Meanwhile, UBS sees the warehouse retail segment as well-positioned to ride out any further fallout in the financial sector following the collapse last week of Silicon Valley Bank, analysts wrote in a note Tuesday. They highlighted the resilience of wholesale retailer Costco during the Great Recession of 2007-2009. "If consumer credit tightens, it's likely that similar impacts would occur this time around," they wrote. The Club take The recession-resistant retail stocks in our portfolio are well-positioned to weather the current bout of economic turmoil. That's why we added to our position in TJX Companies (TJX) earlier Wednesday. The off-price retailer appeals to consumers looking for a discount on quality merchandise, particularly in a slowdown. Similarly, Costco is a perfect retailer to own in an uncertain economy, given it runs a volume-based business that continually offers low prices to its members. We're also pleased to see that cosmetics purchases are holding up. Beauty is somewhat defensive because people still want to look their best even when the economy is faltering — and luxury cosmetics group Estee Lauder is a top destination. High-end coffee retailer Starbucks also continues to attract customers, despite the steep prices of its popular beverages. We expect growth at both of those holdings to not only remain resilient in the U.S., but continue to be bolstered by a resurgent Chinese economy. (See here for a full list of the stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

Smith Collection/gado | Archive Photos | Getty Images