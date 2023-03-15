Ukraine war live updates: Moscow defends U.S. drone crash; British and German fighter jets intercept Russian aircraft

Russia's Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov appeared to blame the U.S. for the downing of a U.S. drone over the Black Sea on Tuesday that the U.S. military blamed on the "reckless" and "unsafe" behavior of Russian fighter jets.

Antonov said in comments posted on the Russian embassy's Telegram account that he had told U.S. officials that Russia's position on the incident was that the U.S. drone had been "moving deliberately and provocatively towards the Russian territory with its transponders turned off" and it had then, he claimed, "violated the boundaries of the temporary airspace regime established for the special military operation," which is how Russia describes its invasion of Ukraine.

Antonov, who was summoned by the U.S. State Department on Tuesday to explain the incident, insisted that the Russian fighter jets did not come into contact with the drone and said "the unacceptable actions of the United States military in the close proximity to our borders are cause for concern."

"We are well aware of the missions such reconnaissance and strike drones are used for," he said, claiming that they are used to "gather intelligence which is later used by the Kiev regime to attack our armed forces and territory."

The ambassador called for the U.S. to "stop making sorties near the Russian borders" and said Moscow perceives "any actions involving the use of American weapons and military equipment as openly hostile" but then added that Russia "does not seek confrontation" with the U.S.

The U.S. military said Tuesday that two Russian fighter jets had intercepted the drone while it was in international airspace, harassing it in a possible bid to damage the drone before one of the jets clipped the unmanned aerial vehicle, causing it to crash.

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War say the incident is unlikely to cause an escalation between the countries, however, noting Tuesday that "Russian forces have used coercive signaling against US and allied flights and naval vessels for decades in multiple theaters without triggering conflict."

— Holly Ellyatt