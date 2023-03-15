CNBC Investing Club

Unfairly swept up in Wednesday's sell-off, these stocks now look more attractive

Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
Bottles of Tide detergent, a Procter & Gamble product, are displayed for sale in a pharmacy on July 30, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Mario Tama | Getty Images

Credit Suisse (CS) spooked Wall Street on Wednesday after the Swiss bank's largest backer said it wouldn't provide more financial support, with the Dow falling more than 700 points at its low.