Treasury yields climb as investors weigh inflation, interest rate policy outlook

At 5:09 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was up by more than two basis points to 3.6568%. The 2-year Treasury yield was trading at 4.3168% after rising by over nine basis points. It had posted its largest three-day decline since the October 1987 stock market crash following the Silicon Valley Bank 's failure last week.

U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Wednesday as investors assessed the outlook for inflation and considered how the fallout of Silicon Valley Bank's collapse could affect Federal Reserve monetary policy.

Investors considered Tuesday's consumer price index report, which rose in line with expectations by 0.4% in February, and looked ahead to the release of the latest producer price index on Wednesday.

The CPI measures changes in prices for a wide range of goods and services for everyday consumers, while the PPI tracks wholesale prices. Those are the last two data points linked to inflation expected before the Federal Reserve's next interest rate decision at its meeting on March 21 and 22.

Many investors had been expecting the Fed to announce a 50 basis point rate hike at the conclusion of its meeting, after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that rates would likely go higher than expected.

However, the aftermath of Silicon Valley Bank's collapse, which saw the banking sector struggle and led investors to focus on safer assets like government bonds, caused uncertainty about the Fed's policy path.

Economists and investors considered that the Fed may now prioritize financial stability, with some going as far as suggesting the central bank would pause rate hikes. However, according to an estimate by the CME Group, a 25 basis point rate hike is now widely expected as the Fed continues to work to cool the economy and ease inflation.

February's retail sales report is also expected Wednesday.