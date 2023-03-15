For the second day in a row, we're scaling up our position in this manufacturing behemoth

We are buying 20 shares of Caterpillar (CAT) on Wednesday, at roughly $214.38 apiece. Following today's trade, Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust will own 310 shares of CAT, increasing its weighting in the portfolio to about 2.67% from 2.5%. With the market tumbling Wednesday, we're adding to our position in Caterpillar (CAT) for the second day in a row . Equities are under pressure amid renewed concerns about the banking sector, less than a week after the failures of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank. Wednesday's sell-off is centered on worries over the health of Switzerland's Credit Suisse (CS), fueling contagion fears across the banking system in Europe and beyond. At the same time, the fallout from the collapse of SVB has shown the economy may be slowing faster than realized, potentially allowing the Federal Reserve to pause interest rate hikes when it convenes next week. The probability of a 25-basis-point rate rise is now at about 41%, down from 69% just yesterday, according to the CME FedWatch Tool . Tightening financial conditions could make it harder for businesses to receive loans, putting further pressure on economic growth. That's why the market is seeing big pullbacks in sectors levered to the macroeconomy like energy, materials, financials and industrials, while more defensive-oriented sectors like utilities, staples and health care are outperforming. Amid this upheaval, we're looking to take advantage of the dislocations in the market by honing in on quality stocks. And construction manufacturing firm Caterpillar fits the bill. The industrials giant should be able to continue to grow its earnings in 2023 as a result of its massive backlog — a measure of uncompleted future orders that provides visibility onto the company's future profits. At the end of the fourth quarter, Caterpillar's backlog stood at $30.4 billion, up $400 million from the prior quarter. Caterpillar is expected to be a key beneficiary starting this year from billions of dollars in U.S. government spending on infrastructure and manufacturing, further bolstering its backlog. In times of market uncertainty, we fall back on a strategy of buying stocks of companies that have stellar balance sheets, generate plenty of free cash flow and return that cash to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases. Caterpillar has a rich history of increasing its cash returns every year. It's known as a dividend aristocrat, with 29 straight years of increasing its payout. The current yield is about 2.24%. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long CAT. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

A worker pours molten iron into molds to form parts for Caterpillar and other industrial customers at Kirsh Foundry in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. Timothy Aeppel | Reuters