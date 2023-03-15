The New York Yankees are worth $6 billion, but players still need to pay $9 for Wi-Fi on team flights

The New York Yankees are worth $6 billion, enough to make them the fourth most valuable team in the world. They play in a $2.3 billion stadium and are entering the 2023 season with a payroll of roughly $270 million.

Despite all of that, they are one of the only teams in Major League Baseball that forces players to pay for in-flight WiFi if they want to surf the web while traveling on the team jet.

That's according to a report in Sports Illustrated, which interviewed several players on the Yankees and across the league about the Bronx Bombers' penny pinching policy.

Yankees players have to shell out $9 for Delta's in-flight Wi-Fi every flight if they want to get online. According to the report, the only other organization that doesn't offer free internet on flights are the small-market Cincinnati Reds.

While some Yankees pay up, others get around the policy by getting WiFi access through their T-Mobile plans, which is a Delta partner. Others simply opt to read a book instead.

Former Yankees pitcher Jameson Taillon told Sports Illustrated that he wouldn't pay for internet.

"I didn't pay for it, on principle," he said. "I will say, also, the Yankees fly on a pretty cool custom plane with poker tables and stuff. So I would take that over free Wi-Fi, if I'm being honest."