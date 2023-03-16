Disney, Devon Energy and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions

On Thursday's "Ask Halftime," our traders answered questions from CNBC Pro subscribers about stocks and ETFs during this period of heightened market volatility, including whether to buy, sell or hold individual companies. Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners discussed why he likes Disney and sees the entertainment giant's streaming service being more profitable next year. Sand Hill Global Advisors' Brenda Vingiello discussed Apple , Google , Microsoft and Amazon . She predicts over the next decade these companies won't be the market leaders and suggests diversifying your portfolio. Finally, Steve Weiss of Short Hills Capital emphasized Devon Energy as a stock investors can take advantage of in the natural gas business adding, however, that now isn't the best time to buy it.