Asia markets fall as banking fears reach Europe; Japan and Australia stocks slide almost 2%
Asia-Pacific markets are set to fall on Thursday as fears persist of a widespread banking crisis spreading into Europe, sparked by the turmoil around global bank Credit Suisse.
Shares of Credit Suisse plunged Wednesday to a fresh all-time low for the second consecutive day after a top investor in the embattled Swiss bank said it would not be able to provide any more cash due to regulatory restrictions.
In Asia, the Australian S&P/ASX 200 fell 2.21%, dragged by miners and the banking sector. The country will release its unemployment rate for February, forecast to come in at 3.6%.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 1.97% and the Topix shed 2.07% on Thursday morning, as the country saw its trade data for February come in lower than expected.
South Korea's Kospi saw a smaller drop of 0.9% and the Kosdaq was 0.55% down.
Overnight in the US, major indexes ended largely lower, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 0.9% and the S&P 500 shedding 0.7%. The Nasdaq Composite eked out a small gain, rising 0.05%.
—CNBC's Alex Harring, John Melloy and Samantha Subin contributed to this report.
First republic bank considering options, including sale: Bloomberg
First Republic Bank is considering options to shore up liquidity including a sale of the lender, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
The bank is expected to draw interest from its rivals and no decision has been made, the report said.
Shares of the bank rose 3.92% in after hour trading in U.S. Wednesday evening – after seeing a rise of more than 20% earlier in the week alongside regional banks.
– Jihye Lee
Goldman Sachs cuts GDP forecast because of stress on small banks
Goldman Sachs on Wednesday lowered its 2023 economic growth forecast by 0.3 percentage points to 1.2%, citing a pullback in lending from small- and medium-sized banks amid turmoil in the broader financial system.
Analysts expect that small banks will attempt to preserve liquidity in case they need to meet depositor withdrawals, leading to a substantial tightening in bank lending standards that could weigh on aggregate demand. "Small and medium-sized banks play an important role in the US economy," they wrote.
Banks with less than $250 billion in assets comprise about 50% of U.S. commercial and industrial lending, the firm noted. Click here to read more.
— Pia Singh
SNB: Will provide liquidity to Credit Suisse if needed
The Swiss National Bank said Wednesday that it will provide banking giant Credit Suisse with liquidity if needed.
In a joint statement, the SNB and Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority said: "FINMA confirms that Credit Suisse meets the higher capital and liquidity requirements applicable to systemically important banks. In addition, the SNB will provide liquidity to the globally active bank if necessary."
Credit Suisse shares were under pressure Wednesday after the bank's largest investor said it wouldn't provide more financial assistance. U.S.-listed shares of Credit Suisse were last down more than 18%.
— Fred Imbert
Credit Suisse shares open down more than 23% in heavy volume
Credit Suisse shares fell more than 23% in heavy volume as the market opened. Shares sank to a fresh all-time low of $1.75.
Troubles at the Swiss bank have reignited the turmoil among financial stocks, with pressure especially acute for mid-size U.S. banks. The bank's largest investor, Saudi National Bank, said it can't provide the company with further financial assistance.
—Christina Cheddar Berk
Credit Suisse shares tumble
ADR shares of Swiss lender Credit Suisse tumbled 21% in premarket trading.
Saudi National Bank said it could not provide more funding, Reuters reported. "We cannot because we would go above 10%. It's a regulatory issue," Saudi National Bank Chairman Ammar Al Khudairy told Reuters Wednesday.
The troubled Swiss bank said earlier this week it had found "material weaknesses" in its financial reporting for 2022 and 2021.
-John Melloy
Several European banking stocks halted after in swift selloff
Several European banking names were halted Wednesday, as a sharp drop in Credit Suisse shares dragged down the sector — along with the broader market.
Shares of Societe Generale, along with Italy's Monte dei Paschi and UniCredit, have been halted. Credit Suisse, meanwhile, fell 20% after its largest investor said it would not provide further assistance for the embattled bank.
These moves come as traders around the world grapple with the fallout from Silicon Valley Bank's failure.
"The failure of Silicon Valley Bank has spilled into the European equity market," wrote Citi strategist Beata Manthey. "While US authorities have stepped in to limit contagion risks, ongoing volatility in bank shares means broader spillovers may still be in play."
Manthey noted that conditions were already ripe for profit taking in European markets. "However, investors remain net long on European Banks, despite cutting their position from max longs only one month ago. This means positioning could still unwind further."
— Fred Imbert, Michael Bloom