Asia markets fall as banking fears reach Europe; Japan and Australia stocks slide almost 2%

Asia-Pacific markets are set to fall on Thursday as fears persist of a widespread banking crisis spreading into Europe, sparked by the turmoil around global bank Credit Suisse.

Shares of Credit Suisse plunged Wednesday to a fresh all-time low for the second consecutive day after a top investor in the embattled Swiss bank said it would not be able to provide any more cash due to regulatory restrictions.

In Asia, the Australian S&P/ASX 200 fell 2.21%, dragged by miners and the banking sector. The country will release its unemployment rate for February, forecast to come in at 3.6%.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 1.97% and the Topix shed 2.07% on Thursday morning, as the country saw its trade data for February come in lower than expected.

South Korea's Kospi saw a smaller drop of 0.9% and the Kosdaq was 0.55% down.