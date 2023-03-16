New bill in Congress would give U.S. teachers a $60,000 minimum wage—these 5 states currently pay teachers best

If you were looking for a high-paying career when planning your future, you probably crossed "teacher" off the list. Teachers are notoriously underpaid in the U.S. with a median annual salary of just over $61,000 a year, according to the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

Low salaries and high stress are two of the main contributors to a nationwide teacher shortage that has developed and worsened since around the time of the Great Recession, according to the Economic Policy Institute. Now, some members of Congress are hoping to address the pay problem.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., introduced the Pay Teachers Act last week, aiming to set a national minimum salary for public school teachers at $60,000 using federal funds.

The bill joins another introduced late last year — the American Teacher Act — by Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., and Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., which would incentivize states to bring teacher salaries up to a minimum $60,000 using grant money from the Department of Education.

It's unclear if either bill has a chance at passing through Congress and how quickly that could happen. Currently, the average salary for teachers in 37 states and the District of Columbia sits below $60,000, according to WalletHub research.

Teacher salaries vary widely depending on where you live. Teaching in New York, the highest-paying state, could mean earning roughly $33,000 more than teaching in Hawaii, the state with the lowest average teacher salary.