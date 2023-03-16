Club meeting recap: Stocks rise, even as recession fears grow

Every weekday the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer holds a "Morning Meeting" livestream at 10:20 a.m. ET. Here's a recap of Thursday's key moments. Recession fears grow Bullish on Qualcomm Stick with China-exposed stocks 1. Recession fears grow Stocks edged up in midday trading Thursday, with the S & P 500 rising more than 1%, even as recession fears continued to mount. Investors are closely watching regional banks, which remain under pressure in the wake of the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank less than a week ago. Goldman Sachs on Thursday raised its estimate on the possibility of a recession in the United States to 35%, amid fresh signs the economy is slowing. West Texas Intermediate crude oil continued to slide, falling to around $67 a barrel, while yields on the 2-year Treasury and 10-year Treasury pulled back slightly, to 4% and 3.4%, respectively. 2. Bullish on Qualcomm Susquehanna on Thursday upgraded chipmaker Qualcomm (QCOM) to positive, or buy, from neutral and increased its price target on the stock to $140 per share from $130. Analysts at the firm believe the downcycle for handset and personal computer end-markets is in the rearview mirror. They noted that "the acute portion of the contraction has passed" for companies in the smartphone and PC space, as "inventory levels normalize and early demand shoots appear." With the S & P 500 Short Range Oscillator in oversold territory, we bought 50 shares of Qualcomm Thursday morning. 3. Stick with China-exposed stocks We remain bullish on Club stocks that have significant exposure to China, including Estee Lauder (EL), Starbucks (SBUX) and Wynn Resorts (WYNN), as the country continues to reopen its economy after nearly three years of Covid-19 lockdowns. Jim Cramer Thursday said the market hasn't yet fully priced in the China story, which is why we continue to see upside for each name doing business there. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long QCOM, EL, SBUX, WYNN. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.