ETFs show that investors are confused about where the markets are going

Just back from the Futures Industry Association (FIA) annual meeting in Boca Raton, where I moderated a panel of the heads of nine global exchanges: Hong Kong, Singapore, Euronext, Eurex, London Stock Exchange, Intercontinental Exchange, Nasdaq, CME and CBOE. Not surprisingly, there was considerable uncertainty. A common tool to gauge the market's intent is following inflows and outflows in large ETFs. A quick look at the flows this week indicates a large degree of confusion. There have been inflows into gold ETFs like the SPDR Gold ETF (GLD), tech stock ETFs like the flagship Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) and Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), and short-term Treasury funds like the SPDR 1-3 month T-Bill ETF (BIL). There have been outflows from corporate bond ETFs like Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond (VCSH), high yield funds like SPDR High Yield ETF (JNK), bank loan ETFs like SPDR Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) and bank stock ETFs like Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB). While no one downplayed the chaos around Silicon Valley Bank, much of the discussion centered around the stress on trading systems. CBOE CEO Ed Tilley and CME CEO Terry Duffy both noted they had set several one-day trading contract records in the last week, but no one reported any significant glitches or trading problems outside of the usual regulatory halts for volatility. That's the good news: the "plumbing" of the trading system has been under great stress, and it's not breaking. The bad news is, while Silicon Valley Bank was dismissed as an unusual case because of its large start-up depositor base, many attendees expressed amazement at the broad declines in the regional banks. ETFs don't normally predominate in discussions at these conferences, but many noted to me the 25% decline in the S & P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) over the past two weeks. The common thread was, the regional banks are an important part of the local lending system, particularly for business expansion, whether it's a restaurant or a new office building. With the higher cost of keeping deposits and the potential need to raise liquidity to pay for depositors leaving, the concern of participants was that regional bank lending may be in for a period of decline. The Credit Suisse issue was somewhat different. FIA is a bit unusual for the big U.S. financial conferences in that it has very large international attendance, particularly Europeans. Europeans at the conference were surprised that there was a focus on Credit Suisse. The common thread of the commentary was that Credit Suisse had never recovered from the financial crisis, that it had been in decline for nearly 20 years. There were reports that Saudi Arabia had declined to provide more support, but the kingdom had already bought a nearly 10% stake in Credit Suisse and it was common for country funds to prohibit more than 10% ownership of any one company. This was confirmed this morning in an interview with CNBC by Amar Al Khudairi, the Chairman of the Saudi National Bank. "There has been no discussions...about needing more capital or more assistance," Al Khudairi told CNBC.