Pro Picks: Watch all of Thursday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. The major indexes rebounded and closed in the green Thursday, but the fear of a banking crisis continues to swirl. The Federal Reserve said Thursday that financial institutions took billions in short-term loans this week from the central bank as the industry copes with confidence and liquidity issues. Aside from banking stocks, Richard Saperstein of Treasury Partners reflected on news that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought 7.9 million shares of Occidental Petroleum . Short Hills Capital Partners' Stephen Weiss talked about FedEx . Shares jumped about 4.5% after Stifel upgraded the stock to buy from hold . Other names mentioned included Nvidia and Charles Schwab . Nvidia is currently held in Jim Cramer 's Charitable Trust portfolio.