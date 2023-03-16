CNBC Daily Open: Credit Suisse spreads the banking crisis to Europe

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here .

The banking turmoil in the U.S. — which appeared to be contained just yesterday — spread to Europe on Wednesday in the form of Credit Suisse.

It's important, however, to note that Credit Suisse's troubles are unrelated to reasons behind SVB's implosion. On Tuesday, Credit Suisse acknowledged "material weakness" in its financial reporting processes for 2022 and 2021. But the Swiss bank's problems really began in 2021, when it lost billions (and credibility) in the Archegos hedge fund scandal — which eventually led to a dramatic restructuring late last year.

Though unrelated, the combination of banking crises in the U.S. and Europe could make money much harder to come by, according to Peter Boockvar of Bleakley Financial Group. Banks, Boockvar said on CNBC's "Squawk Box," are going to "focus more on firming up balance sheets" than on lending.

And a slowdown in lending would cut into demand and capital investment, which, in turn, could make a recession arrive sooner. Indeed, yesterday, bond yields, oil and markets all fell. "What you're really seeing is a significant tightening of financial conditions. What the markets are saying is this increases risks of a recession," said Jim Caron, head of macro strategy for global fixed income at Morgan Stanley Investment Management. Echoing that view, Goldman Sachs on Wednesday lowered its growth forecast for the U.S. by 0.3 percentage points to 1.2%.

That scenario is not all that surprising. Tightening financial conditions and a slowdown in the economy are exactly what the Federal Reserve is hoping to engineer through its interest rate hikes. The renewed volatility in the banking sector — along with a drop in February's wholesale prices and retail sales — has increased the chance, then, that the Fed might hold the line at its next meeting. It's a common saying that interest rates work at a lag — first gradually, then suddenly. We might be seeing the effects now of rapid rate hikes from last year.

