Ukraine war live updates: Kremlin approved harassment of U.S. drone, officials say; Bakhmut combat intense, no sign of retreat

The chasm between Russia and the West continues to widen, with the dispute over a downed U.S. drone which fell into the Black Sea on Tuesday — after an encounter with two Russian fighter jets — continuing to send ripples across the geopolitical landscape.

Three U.S. officials told NBC News yesterday that the highest levels of the Kremlin likely approved the aggressive actions of Russian jets against the MQ-9 Reaper surveillance drone but it was uncertain whether Russian President Vladimir Putin had approved the harassment of the unmanned aerial vehicle.

Both the U.S. and Russia said they would try to recover remnants of the drone yesterday, signaling another potential flashpoint in already dire relations between the two nations. The U.S. said it had erased "sensitive information" gathered by the drone and that, in any case, the UAV had probably broken up in the sea.