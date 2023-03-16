We're adding to our position in this chipmaker as it reaches the end of an inventory glut

We are buying 50 shares of Qualcomm (QCOM) at roughly $117.74 apiece. Following Thursday's trade, Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust will own 230 shares of QCOM, increasing its weighting in the portfolio to about 1.05% from 0.83%. With the S & P 500 Short Range Oscillator in oversold territory Thursday, we're adding to our position in semiconductor firm Qualcomm . Following a volatile trading session Wednesday, the Oscillator moved back to a deep oversold reading, at minus 7.04%. Whenever this key metric falls below minus 4%, it signals oversold conditions in the market, which could mean stocks are due for a bounce. Our purchase of Qualcomm may come as a surprise, given we scaled back our position once in January and twice in February . But since those sales, the company has moved closer to the end of its smartphone inventory issues, even as the stock price has pulled back 10%. The recent selloff — which values the stock at about 11.5-times 2023 earnings estimates, with a 2.6% dividend yield — makes shares attractive to buy again. And we're upgrading our rating to a 1. QCOM 1Y mountain Qualcomm (QCOM) one-year performance. While we've been cautious about the smartphone industry and Qualcomm's ability to work through its inventory glut, a research note by Susquehanna Thursday increased our confidence that the chipmaker may finally be seeing some light at the end of the tunnel. Analysts at the firm upgraded their rating on Qualcomm to positive, or buy, from neutral and raised their price target to $140 per share from $130. They noted that "the acute portion of the contraction has passed" for companies in the smartphone and PC space, as "inventory levels normalize and early demand shoots appear." One of those "early demand shoots" seems to be materializing in Asia, where China's economic reopening could prove to be a catalyst for the industry, according to Susquehanna. The firm had previously downgraded Qualcomm to neutral, at $155 per share, in April 2021. That was a prescient call that denoted the top of the consumer semiconductor cycle, while today Susquehanna is calling for the bottom. Since the market is always forward looking, stocks tend to bottom before their business cycles, which is why Thursday's call is significant. AMD 1Y mountain Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) one-year performance. Notably, semiconductor firms Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Nvidia (NVDA) both saw their stocks gain since effectively calling the bottom in their PC and gaming businesses this past earnings season. AMD and Nvidia are much different animals than Qualcomm and have stronger long-term growth prospects due to their data-center exposure, but the underlying rationale suggests Qualcomm also stands to benefit. The time has come to become more bullish around Qualcomm as we near the end of the smartphone inventory glut. NVDA 1Y mountain Nvidia (NVDA) one-year performance. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long QCOM, AMD, NVDA. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

Florence Lo | Reuters