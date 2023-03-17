Asia markets rise over Wall Street banks' move to shore up banking system

A sign is posted on the exterior of a First Republic Bank office on March 16, 2023 in San Francisco, California.

Asia-Pacific markets were higher Friday after major Wall Street banks came to the rescue of embattled First Republic Bank in an attempt to bolster confidence in the banking system.

CNBC's David Faber reported that a group of 11 banks, including Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase will contribute a total of $30 million to First Republic.

Japanese markets were higher with the Nikkei 225 up 0.88% and the Topix 0.94% higher.

South Korea's Kospi was also up 0.91%, while the Kosdaq saw a smaller gain at 0.7%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.13%, with banks seeing minor gains reversing Thursday's losses.