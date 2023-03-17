LIVE UPDATES
Asia markets rise over Wall Street banks' move to shore up banking system
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific markets were higher Friday after major Wall Street banks came to the rescue of embattled First Republic Bank in an attempt to bolster confidence in the banking system.
CNBC's David Faber reported that a group of 11 banks, including Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase will contribute a total of $30 million to First Republic.
Japanese markets were higher with the Nikkei 225 up 0.88% and the Topix 0.94% higher.
South Korea's Kospi was also up 0.91%, while the Kosdaq saw a smaller gain at 0.7%.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.13%, with banks seeing minor gains reversing Thursday's losses.
Overnight in the U.S., stocks rallied in late in the trading day after news of the banking rescue deal, with all three major indexes closing up.
The Nasdaq Composite made the largest gains, advancing 2.48% as investors bought technology stocks on hopes that the crisis could push the Federal Reserve to shift its outlook on monetary policy at its meeting next week.
— CNBC's Alex Harring, Hakyung Kim and Jesse Pound contributed to this report
South Korea says Japan agreed to lift export restrictions on chips materials
South Korea said Japan has agreed to lift export restrictions on three semiconductor materials to Seoul, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said in a statement.
Seoul also said it will drop its dispute against Tokyo with the World Trade Organization once the lift takes place, the ministry said.
Japan in 2019 removed South Korea from its "white list" of favored trade partners, after South Korea's court rulings ordered Japanese firms to compensate for wartime forced laborers.
– Jihye Lee
European Central Bank hikes by 50 basis points despite banking turmoil
The European Central Bank followed through with the 50 basis point rate hike it flagged at its prior meeting, despite ongoing volatility in the banking sector.
Markets had pared back bets on the rise after severe sell-offs in European bank stocks over the last week.
It takes the bank's main rate to 3%.
Euro zone headline inflation is running at 8.5%, well above the central bank's target of 2%.
"The elevated level of uncertainty reinforces the importance of a data-dependent approach to the Governing Council's policy rate decisions, which will be determined by its assessment of the inflation outlook in light of the incoming economic and financial data, the dynamics of underlying inflation, and the strength of monetary policy transmission," the ECB said in its decision.
— Jenni Reid
Bank of America, Wells Fargo among biggest contributors for $30 billion First Republic deposit plan
The potential deposit at First Republic being discussed by major U.S. banks has grown to $30 billion, CNBC's David Faber reports.
The biggest contributions would come from Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase at about $5 billion apiece. Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs will deposit around $2.5 billion each, the sources said. Truist, PNC, U.S. Bancorp, State Street and Bank of New York will deposit about $1 billion each.
— Jesse Pound
Big Tech stocks lift market higher
Big Tech shares climbed higher Thursday, shrugging off fears of the spreading banking crisis. Amazon shares rallied 3.3%, while Google parent Alphabet jumped 3%. Apple, Meta and Netflix also traded higher.
The strength in technology heavyweights pushed the major stock averages in the green in morning trading. Investors could be flocking to Big Tech to embrace their megacap safety, while betting that the current turmoil will keep the Fed from raising rates, benefitting growth names.
— Yun Li
Goldman says trouble in banks is increasing chances of a recession
Banking industry tumult is placing the U.S. economy in greater danger of a recession, according to Goldman Sachs.
The Wall Street firm upped its probability of a contraction in the 12 months ahead to 35%, a 10 percentage point increase, "reflecting increased near-term uncertainty around the economic effects of small bank stress," Goldman economist Manuel Abecasis said in a client note Wednesday evening.
Regional bank stocks were taking a beating against Thursday. The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF slumped 3.7% in early trading.
—Jeff Cox
Group of institutions in talks to deposit roughly $20 billion in First Republic, sources say
Sources told CNBC's David Faber that a group of financial institutions — including Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase — is in talks to deposit about $20 billion in First Republic.
The news comes after First Republic's stock has been pummeled in recent days, sparked by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last Friday and Signature Bank over the weekend.
Shares of First Republic were down more than 30% earlier in the day. In early afternoon trading, however, the stock was only down 3.3% before being halted for volatility.
— Jesse Pound, Fred Imbert