First Republic shares fall more than 20% despite deposit infusion, dragging down other regional banks

People are seen inside the First Republic Bank branch in Midtown Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., March 13, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Shares of First Republic were under pressure Friday despite the beaten-down regional bank receiving aid from other financial institutions.

As of 11:12 a.m. ET, the stock was down about 24% and was the worst performer in the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) — which dropped 5%. PacWest and Western Alliance also lost more than 13% each, while KeyCorp slid 8%.

Those losses come even after 11 other banks pledged to deposit $30 billion in First Republic as a vote of confidence in the company.

"This action by America's largest banks reflects their confidence in First Republic and in banks of all sizes, and it demonstrates their overall commitment to helping banks serve their customers and communities," the group, which includes Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup, said in a statement.