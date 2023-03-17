That groggy feeling when you wake up might be sleep inertia: 3 ways to prevent it

In honor of World Sleep Day, we asked Singh how to start each day feeling well-rested, and fortunately there are things you can do day-to-day to keep sleep inertia at bay.

To determine if that feeling you have when you're waking up is sleep inertia, look out for symptoms like:

Sleep inertia can last a few minutes to a half hour for some people, but for others it can persist for even longer, he tells CNBC Make It.

And no one's exempt from sleep inertia, says Singh, who is also a sleep expert for SleepFoundation.org and co-author of " Sleep to Heal: 7 Simple Steps to Better Sleep ."

Scientifically, "sleep inertia refers to the temporary degradation of alertness and performance," says Dr. Abhinav Singh , sleep physician and medical director of the Indiana Sleep Center. It occurs "immediately after [waking up] after a prolonged sleep period."

Ever had a busy day ahead of you, but you just couldn't get out of bed? You're probably experiencing sleep inertia.

1. Focus on the quality and quantity of your sleep

A major key to avoiding sleep inertia is getting good quality sleep that equals the amount of hours you need to feel rested, says Singh.

"If you have poor quality of sleep [and] poor quantity of sleep, that can leave you feeling more sleep inertia," he says. "It's like you're trying to drive when the handbrakes are still on."

If your sleep inertia is due to you sleeping less, it can carry on for two hours potentially and impact your ability to get things done, Singh adds.

"Let's say you show up at work, you have a meeting at nine, and you still have sleep inertia," he says, "you'll still struggle to be alert [and] cognitively sharp. When responding to emails, you may not be the best."

"All of these [things] can impact both your physical and cognitive performance, and that can cost you," in multiple aspects of your life, including work and social relationships, Singh adds.

2. 'Avoid social jet lag'

Preventing sleep inertia doesn't just boil down to the amount of hours that you sleep each night. Heading to bed around the same time each day is also important, according to Singh.

"The most important thing is a regular sleep/wake schedule. Your body, your brain [and] your organ systems don't know Saturday and Sunday from Monday and Tuesday," he says. "So, avoid social jet lag."

Social jet lag is when you feel tired and groggy at the top of the work week after drastically shifting your sleep schedule on the weekend, Singh says.

"Don't vary your sleep/wake time by more than an hour, if possible," he suggests.

3. Go down the list of other potential factors

Sometimes sleep-related problems happen as a result of outside factors. Consider small things like the atmosphere of your room, or larger issues like the medications you're taking, says Singh.

A good starting point would be to ensure that your room is "dark, quiet, and cool" when you're heading to bed, he says. And "avoid waking up abruptly from deep sleep," by taking shorter naps and getting a more gentle alarm clock.

"If you're sleeping seven to nine hours and you still are experiencing sleep inertia frequently, beyond 20 minutes, then it's time to say something to your doctor," says Singh.

It's possible that you may be experiencing sleep problems as a result of the medications you're taking or a potential sleep disorder, he adds.

And it might be helpful to keep Singh's mantra in mind: "Don't sleep on your sleep problems."

DON'T MISS: Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, work & life? Sign up for our new newsletter!

Get CNBC's free Warren Buffett Guide to Investing, which distills the billionaire's No. 1 best piece of advice for regular investors, do's and don'ts, and three key investing principles into a clear and simple guidebook.