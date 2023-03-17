Some Equifax settlement checks bounced due to 'clerical error' at failed Signature Bank

Some consumers who tried to deposit an Equifax settlement check in recent days got a surprise: It bounced.

The checks, a result of a legal settlement over the credit-reporting firm's 2017 data breach, were written against an account at Signature Bank. The bank was taken over by regulators on Sunday after account holders — spooked by the failure of Silicon Valley Bank last week — began withdrawing their money en masse.

However, the checks that were returned unpaid are not related to the bank's failure, said Jennifer Keough, CEO of JND Legal Administration, which is handling the Equifax settlement.

"What happened here, due to a Signature Bank clerical error, certain checks that should have cleared were rejected by other banks," Keough said.

More from Personal Finance:

Consumers lost $8.8 billion to fraud in 2022, FTC says

Here are debts that cannot be eliminated in bankruptcy

Some newlyweds can face a 'marriage tax penalty'

The number of affected consumers is fewer than 5,000, Keough said. Roughly 18 million consumers were part of the class action lawsuit that led to the settlement, she said.