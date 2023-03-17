CNBC Daily Open: After First Republic rescue, the banking crisis looks contained (again)

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here .

At the risk of jinxing the situation, the banking crisis, which has now spread from the U.S. to Europe, appears contained (again).

That's thanks to the extraordinary number of measures that financial regulators and central banks on both sides of the Atlantic have used to shore up confidence. And those are not just empty promises. For instance, four days after the Fed introduced the Bank Term Funding Program — which lends banks money for a year in exchange for high-quality collateral — financial institutions have already borrowed $11.9 billion from the program. Whether that number exposes material weakness in banks' balance sheets is not really the point. The important thing is consumers and investors are psychologically reassured.

Wall Street was cheered by the rapid response to the banking crisis. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.17%, the S&P 500 increased 1.76% and the Nasdaq surprised by jumping 2.48% — technology stocks had a very good Thursday. Alphabet rallied 4.38%, Amazon added 3.99% and Microsoft rose 4.05%. Microsoft rallied after the company announced it would be adding artificial intelligence features, named Copilot, to apps like Word, Powerpoint and Excel. But the other tech giants probably rose because investors were betting — now that there's evidence that something's breaking in the economy — that the Fed might not be as aggressive in hiking rates. That would benefit tech firms the most.

It would also benefit the overall economy, which according to Goldman Sachs has a 35% chance of entering a recession in the coming 12 months — up from 25% before the banking crisis happened. The Fed's two mandates, to stabilize the economy and to fight inflation, are looking increasingly at odds with each other. It won't be an easy job.

Subscribe here to get this report sent directly to your inbox each morning before markets open.