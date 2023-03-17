SVB listed remote work as a business risk before it collapsed. That's 'a convenient excuse,' experts say

An employee gets into his car after arriving to work to a shuttered Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) headquarters on March 10, 2023 in Santa Clara, California.

'A convenient excuse'

The SVB report noted employees may struggle with work-life balance while remote, which could lead to "reduced productivity and/or significant disruptions in our business operations." It also flagged online connectivity issues and cybersecurity threats as other remote-related risks. But some workplace experts say blaming performance issues on remote work as an underlying cause for SVB's recent failure is "a convenient excuse that ignores deeper organizational issues and fails to address the root causes of the problem," says Dan Schawbel, managing partner of the HR research firm Workplace Intelligence. "Remote work itself is not the cause of performance issues," he tells CNBC Make It. Rather, "what likely contributed to SVB's collapse was a lack of effective leadership, communication and management practices." Experts say a drop in employee performance has more to do with leadership than working remotely. Working from home may change the technology of getting work done, but "a high-trust leader can perform on a park bench with a can and strings and create a great experience for employees," says Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work, the global research and analytics firm that evaluates corporate culture. The majority of SVB's 8,500 employees work remotely across the U.S., including top-level executives, FT reports — in contrast to financial giants like Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan that have championed returning to the office throughout the pandemic. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, which took over SVB, told workers to continue working remotely, except for essential workers and branch employees, per Reuters.

Remote work isn't the only thing hindering productivity