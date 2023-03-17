Trump will surrender to face charges if indicted, defense lawyer says

Former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures during an event at a fire station following the recent derailment of a train carrying hazardous waste, in East Palestine, Ohio, February 22, 2023.

Former President Donald Trump will surrender to face criminal charges if indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, his lawyer said Friday evening.

The lawyer, Joseph Tacopina, spoke on the heels of a report by WNBC that federal, state and local law enforcement agencies are preparing security arrangements for the possibility that Trump will be indicted as early as next week.

"Will follow normal procedures if it gets to that point," Tacopina told CNBC when asked what Trump would do if that possibility becomes reality.

Trump is under investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office for his company recording as legal expenses a reimbursement to his former personal attorney Michael Cohen for $130,000 he gave porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election to keep her quiet about an alleged sexual tryst with Trump.

Trump denies having sex with Daniels, and has condemned the probe and other criminal investigations he faces as partisan witch hunts.