NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn't look at his MVP trophies: 'Why I'm here is because I'm desperate'

Giannis Antetokounmpo isn't comfortable resting on his laurels as one of the most remarkable success stories in the NBA.

The 28-year-old superstar grew up poor in Athens, selling watches and handbags to help put food on the table for his family. Now, with two MVP awards, an NBA championship and a $228 million contract under his belt, Antetokounmpo says he still feels "desperate" to keep everything he's earned.

In a recent interview with The Athletic, the Milwaukee Bucks star said that while he's proud of everything he's accomplished, he tries not to look at his trophies too often.

"I feel like sometimes looking at [accomplishments from the past] stops you from going out there and chasing and being desperate," he said. "Why I'm here is because I'm desperate."