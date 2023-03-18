Trump says he will be arrested Tuesday, calls on supporters to protest

Former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks on education as he holds a campaign rally with supporters, in Davenport, Iowa, U.S. March 13, 2023.

As federal, state and local law enforcement agencies in New York are preparing for the possibility that Donald Trump will be criminally charged in connection with a hush-money payment to a porn star, the former president took to social media and said he expects to be arrested Tuesday.

Trump cited leaks from the "corrupt" Manhattan district attorney's office and urged his supporters to protest on his behalf.

"THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK," Trump wrote on his social media site Truth Social early Saturday morning. "PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!"

A grand jury has been hearing testimony related to the 2016 payoff to Stormy Daniels at the state Criminal Court in lower Manhattan, but no public announcements have been made about when or if Trump will be indicted. Law enforcement agencies across New York have been making security arrangements in the case that the former president is criminally charged.

If he is indicted, Trump, a 2024 Republican presidential candidate, would become the first former president ever to face criminal charges.

The Manhattan District Attorney's office declined to comment. Trump's lawyer Joseph Tacopina declined to comment.

—CNBC's Dan Mangan contributed to this report.