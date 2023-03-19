The French Bulldog is the No. 1 most popular dog breed in the U.S.

For the first time in 31 years, the United States has a new favorite dog breed.

The American Kennel Club released its 2022 registration statistics and found that after being the most popular dog breed for three decades, the Labrador Retriever was outranked by the French Bulldog.

According to a press release, the French Bulldog has spiked in popularity over the last 10 years. In 2012, the breed was the 14th most popular and jumped to no. 2 in the 2021 rankings. Registrations have also increased by over 1,000% from 2012 to 2022.