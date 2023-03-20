Buy Berkshire Hathaway stock for Warren Buffett's steady hand during crises, says Morningstar

Warren Buffett's long history of aiding failing banks is one reason for investors to buy Berkshire Hathaway shares now, in the midst of the latest banking blowup, according to Morningstar. "Another banking crisis, another call to Buffett," Morningstar analyst Greggory Warren said in a note Monday. The "Oracle of Omaha" has been in contact with the Biden administration in recent days about possibly investing in regional banks in some way, while giving broad advice about the turmoil, Bloomberg News reported over the weekend, citing people familiar with the matter. The legendary investor has been a white knight for troubled banks on other occasions. In 2011, Buffett injected $5 billion into beleaguered Bank of America in a major show of faith, aiding the lender that was then struggling with legal woes from the financial crisis and the disastrous acquisition of Countrywide Financial in 2008. Buffett also famously came to Goldman Sachs' rescue with a $5 billion cash infusion after the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008. "On multiple occasions over the past two decades we have seen firms seek out capital from Berkshire on the belief that the 'Buffett Seal of Approval' that came with that capital injection would reduce the pressure on their shares," Morningstar's Warren said. The analyst said Berkshire shares are appealing right now and could serve as downside protection given its diverse businesses and unmatched balance sheet strength. The conglomerate's massive cash pile stood close to $130 billion at the end of 2022. "We continue to believe that Berkshire, owing to its diversification and its lower overall risk profile, offers one of the better risk-adjusted return profiles in the financial-services sector (and remains a generally solid candidate for downside protection during market selloffs)," Warren said.