For investors looking for solid ground in an uncertain market, balance sheet is king

thumbnail
Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
Google headquarters in Mountain View, California, US, on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Alphabet Inc. is expected to release earnings figures on February 2.
Marlena Sloss | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Amid ongoing market volatility and renewed fears about the health of the banking sector, investors and analysts are increasingly targeting the stocks of companies with stellar balance sheets. Eleven Club holdings stand out, with chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) and Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) leading the pack.