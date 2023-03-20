France's Macron faces no-confidence vote as protestors arrested, refinery strikes continue

French President Emmanuel Macron arrives to attend the National Roundtable on Diplomacy at the Foreign Ministry in Paris on March 16, 2023.

The government of French President Emmanuel Macron faces a no-confidence vote Monday afternoon, as furious opposition lawmakers contest his decision to force changes to the pension system through parliament without a poll.

Two no-confidence motions have been filed — one by a coalition of centrist and left-wing parties, and a second by the far-right National Rally, which is expected to also back the former.

Analysts told CNBC on Friday that Macron's opponents were unlikely to reach the required 287 out of 577 votes.

But the vote is expected to be tight and could lead to the resignation of Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, who announced the government's intention to use the special constitutional measure to pass the long-standing plan to raise the retirement age.

If the no-confidence vote fails, the bill will go through and lift the retirement age of most workers from 62 to 64 by 2030.

Much will hinge on how many members of the center-right Les Republicains party break ranks and vote against the government.

The party's deputy leader was fired last month for failing to back Macron's pension reform plan, which passed in the upper house of parliament — the Senate — on March 12. Macron calculated he did not have the votes to see the legislation through the lower house of the National Assembly.