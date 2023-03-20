Pro Picks: Watch all of Monday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. The major indexes ended Monday with gains as investors seemed to get a respite from their banking crisis fears. During this volatile time, Tom Lee of Fundstrat Global Advisors suggested that investors stay in big tech names. Other pros discussed one of those stocks — Amazon — after the e-commerce giant announced plans to lay off 9,000 more employees . The experts also talked about First Republic Bank . Standard & Poor's downgraded the bank's credit rating , and First Republic's shares tanked 47% to hit a new 52-week low today. Other names mentioned included PepsiCo and Apple . Amazon and Apple are both currently held in Jim Cramer 's Charitable Trust portfolio.