Ukraine war live updates: China's Xi visits Moscow as alliance with Russia grows; Putin's trip to ruined Mariupol angers Kyiv

Russian President Vladimir Putin with Chinese President Xi Jinping while visiting the Moscow Zoo in Russia on June 5, 2019. Xi is now on a three-day state visit to Russia.

All eyes are on Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Russia that begins on Monday. During the three-day visit, the leaders of the two nations will discuss the deepening of economic and political cooperation as well as the war in Ukraine.

In articles released in Russian and Chinese media ahead of the visit, Xi and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin praised their countries' alliance, which has grown over the last decade.

Xi said relations have come a long way in the last 10 years and that "both countries ... see our relationship as a high priority in our diplomacy" while President Putin said he considers President Xi a "good old friend" with whom he has developed the "warmest relations."

Russia is seen to be the junior partner in the relationship with China and it's uncertain how far Beijing's friendship with Moscow could go, particularly after the West threatened to sanction China if it helps Russia militarily.

In other news, Putin caused a stir this weekend by making a surprise trip to the Russian-occupied city of Mariupol and the Crimean peninsula, which Russia annexed nine years ago. The trip angered Kyiv, with one official saying Putin had come to visit the "ruins" of Mariupol, showing no remorse for Russia's bombardment of the city early in the war.