Asia-Pacific markets to rise after Wall Street sees gains on optimism led by regional banks

Asia-Pacific markets are set to rise after markets on Wall Street staged a relief rally on the hopes that the banking crisis is easing, following the $3.2 billion takeover of Swiss bank Credit Suisse by rival UBS.

U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee meeting kicks off later today stateside, with the central bank expected to approve a quarter-percentage-point interest rate increase, according to market pricing and many Wall Street experts.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.07% higher, while South Korea's Kospi was up 0.73% and the Kosdaq gained 0.78%. Markets in Japan are closed for a holiday.

Stocks in Hong Kong are poised to rise, with Hang Seng futures at 19,166 – compared to the index's last close at 19,000.