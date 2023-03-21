Club meeting recap: Banking assurances boost market, but Jim Cramer still sees room to buy Meta

Every weekday the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer holds a "Morning Meeting" livestream at 10:20 a.m. ET. Here's a recap of Tuesday's key moments. Markets moving higher Emerson Electric gets an upgrade Morgan Stanley endorses Meta 1. Markets moving higher Stocks moved higher Tuesday morning after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the government is ready to provide guarantees to more bank deposits, if necessary. Investors are wondering whether the recent banking troubles will impact the Fed's interest rate decision at its two-day March meeting, which wraps up Wednesday. The market sees about an 80% chance of a 25-basis-point rate hike. West Texas Intermediate crude, meanwhile, rebounded to more than $68 per barrel, giving a boost to Club names Halliburton (HAL) and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD). Club holding Nvidia (NVDA) is also in focus Tuesday, with CEO Jensen Huang addressing the chipmaker's GTC developers conference and then later appearing on "Mad Money" with Jim Cramer. 2. Morgan Stanley upgrades EMR Morgan Stanley on Tuesday upgraded Club holding Emerson Electric (EMR) to overweight from equal weight (buy from hold) with a small $1-per-share price target boost to $96. Analysts said the stock's risk versus reward is among the "best in our coverage." They also see a potential win-win scenario around whether a National Instruments (NATI) deal happens or not. Morgan Stanley expects EMR orders to accelerate, supported by funding from the U.S. government's Inflation Reduction Act. We added to our EMR position Friday in an oversold market, because of the company's strong fundamentals and solid valuation. 3. Morgan Stanley endorses Meta In a separate research note Tuesday, Morgan Stanley upgraded Meta Platforms (META) to overweight from equal weight (buy from hold) with a price target of $250 per share, up from $190. Analysts like the tech giant's "structural pivot" toward efficiency. Morgan Stanley highlighted increased monetization from Reels and artificial intelligence-driven discovery. "If Meta has an earnings surprise, is going to be much higher," Jim said Tuesday. With the stock down more than 6% over the past 12 months, Jim said there's still room for new Club members to buy it. Keep in mind, Meta has surged about 65% year to date after a terrible 2022. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long HAL, PXD, NVDA, EMR, META. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.