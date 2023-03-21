Biden to designate two new national monuments in Nevada and Texas

A wind and snow storm builds along the mountains of the Spirit Mountain Wilderness as viewed from Highway 163 on March 10, 2021 in Laughlin, Nevada.

The Biden administration on Tuesday will establish two new national monuments in the Southwest, a decision that will protect the Spirit Mountain area in Nevada and Castner Range in Texas from development.

The president will make the announcement at a White House summit on conservation action at the Interior Department. The proclamations are part of the administration's commitment to protect one-third of the country's lands and waters by 2030.

The Spirit Mountain area, also known as Avi Kwa Ame, would be the largest protected area under the administration so far and only the second monument designated to honor Indigenous tribes while conserving public land.

Avi Kwa Ame is considered sacred by tribes including Mojave, Chemehuevi and Paiute. The area is also home to one of the world's largest Joshua tree forests and provides habitat and migration corridors for species like desert bighorn sheep, desert tortoise and Gila monster.