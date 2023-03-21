Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the stock market Tuesday: First Republic, Nvidia, Meta

My top 10 things to watch Tuesday, March 21 1. Systemic risk or First Republic (FRC) risk? FRC shares, which lost most of their value, jump nearly 30% after Treasury Secretary Yellen says the government could backstop more deposits if necessary to stop contagion. The Dow , the S & P 500 and the Nasdaq look to add to Monday's gains. The Fed begins its two-day March meeting Tuesday. The market puts over 85% odds on a quarter-point interest rate hike. 2. JPMorgan (JPM) is giving advice to First Republic on strategic alternatives, including a capital raise or sale. CNBC also reports JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon is leading contingency planning talks among the consortium of banks, including Club holdings Wells Fargo (WFC) and Morgan Stanley (MS), that injected deposits into FRC. 3. Big day for Club holding Nvidia (NVDA). CEO Jensen Huang is scheduled to deliver the keynote at the chipmaker's GTC developers conference at 11 a.m. ET. Nvidia's powerful GPUs are key to running artificial intelligence platforms such as ChatGPT. We'll watch for anything AI as well as updates on data center and video gaming. Jensen on "Mad Money" later. 4. Morgan Stanley research analysts raise Club holding Meta Platforms (META) to an overweight rating from equal weight (buy from hold) and price target to $250 per share from $190. Cite pivot to efficiency, which includes jobs cuts, and Reels monetization as well as AI-driven engagement and longer-term generative AI opportunities. 5. Citi sees Club holding Amazon (AMZN) becoming more profitable as the scope of job cuts comes into focus. Now up to 27,000 with Monday's announcement. We're encouraged by the incremental layoffs, but they're nowhere near enough . Those reductions need to be around 100,000 to rightsize a workforce that saw explosive growth for deliveries when Covid kept everyone at home. The hard job cuts are in delivery. 6. Morgan Stanley looks at the Financial Times report that Club holding Microsoft (MSFT) plans to launch an app store for mobile games. Analysts say such a move would be "worth watching." Limited direct impact to fellow Club holding Apple (AAPL); 3% of App Store revenue. 7. Club holding Emerson Electric (EMR) upgraded to overweight from equal weight (buy from hold) at Morgan Stanley. Sees a win-win scenario whether National Instruments (NATI) buyout gets done or not. If the stupid hostile bid happens, it's accretive. If deal doesn't happen, maybe a buyback or fundamentals improve. 8. Foot Locker (FL) gets multiple upgrades and price target boosts. Both at Evercore ISI and Citi: buy ratings and PTs of $60-per-share and $50, respectively. CEO Mary Dillon on "Mad Money" later. 9. Citi raises homebuilder Lennar (LEN) price target to $123 per share from $113. Not supposed to happen in a Fed rate tightening cycle. Analysts keep buy rating. 10. Harley-Davidson (HOG) upgraded to overweight from equal weight (buy from hold) at Morgan Stanley. Holds price target at $50 per share. Seems to have stabilized. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long WRC, MS, NVDA, META, AMZN, MSFT, AAPL, EMR. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

My top 10 things to watch Tuesday, March 21