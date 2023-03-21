European stocks set for positive open as market nerves settle after banking turmoil

European markets are heading for a positive open on Tuesday as investor nerves settle following UBS' takeover of rival bank Credit Suisse.

On Monday, European markets fluctuated, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 index lower in the first hours of trade before moving into positive territory. Even banks reversed earlier sharp losses to trade 0.3% higher.

UBS agreed on Sunday to buy rival Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.2 billion) in an emergency rescue deal. The combined bank will have $5 trillion of invested assets, according to UBS. Credit Suisse shares plunged 54% on Monday at one point, while UBS climbed from losses to a 3.8% gain.

Overnight, Asia-Pacific markets rose on Tuesday after Wall Street staged a relief rally overnight on hopes the banking crisis may be easing after the takeover of Credit Suisse. U.S. stock futures rose slightly in overnight trading.