First Republic jumps 15%, leads comeback rally in regional banks Tuesday

People make their way near a First Republic Bank branch on March 16, 2023 in New York City. \

First Republic led a comeback rally in regional bank shares Tuesday, as investors hoped for some sort of strategic action by the troubled bank — or another big regulatory move — to stem the downward spiral in the sector.

The move comes after a speech from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was released that said the government could backstop the deposits at more banks if there was risk of contagion. Regional bank stocks have been under pressure since a large outflow of deposits lead to the failure of Silicon Valley Bank.

First Republic shares soared 15% in Tuesday premarket trading, following a 90% plunge so far in March. The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF gained 3.5% in early trading, following a 29% slide in March so far.

First Republic has been seen as one the remaining regional banks most at risk for a bank run, due to the large percentage of uninsured deposits it had as of the end of the fourth quarter. JPMorgan led a group of 11 banks last week that deposited a combined $30 billion into First Republic, but its stock has continued to decline.

CNBC's David Faber reported Monday that JPMorgan Chase is giving advice on alternatives to the San Francisco bank that's drawn the attention of Wall Street for its large amount of uninsured deposits, similar to failed Silicon Valley Bank. Those alternatives include a capital raise or possibly even a sale, sources told Faber.

CNBC's Kayla Tausche reported Tuesday that the capital infusion would come only if a sale fails to materialize.