Microsoft Bing now uses OpenAI's DALL-E A.I. to turn text into images

OpenAI displayed on screen with Microsoft Bing double photo exposure on mobile, seen in this photo illustration.

Microsoft on Tuesday added a new artificial intelligence-powered capability to its search slate: AI-generated visuals.

The new tool, powered by OpenAI's DALL-E, will allow users to generate images using their own words, such as asking for a picture of "an astronaut walking through a galaxy of sunflowers," the company explained in a press release.

The feature, called "Bing Image Creator," will be available to Bing and Microsoft Edge users in preview. It will first roll out in the search engine's "Creative Mode." Eventually, it'll become fully integrated into the Bing chat experience, the company added.

On Microsoft Edge, the image generator will become available in the browser's search bar.

Microsoft has bolstered its AI-assisted search functions in recent months, first announcing AI-powered updates to Bing and Edge in early February.

Last week, the tech giant also announced it would add its generative AI technology to some of its most popular business apps, including Word, PowerPoint and Excel.

Excitement around the promise of generative AI has been driven in large part by the runaway success of ChatGPT, which was released by Microsoft-backed OpenAI in November.

As Microsoft's new capabilities became available to users, some beta testers identified issues, including threats, unhelpful advice and other glitches.

Microsoft says it's taken steps to curb the misuse of Bing Image Creator by working with OpenAI to develop safety measures for the public.

These safety measures include controls "that aim to limit the generation of harmful or unsafe images," plus a modified Bing icon that will be added to the bottom left corner of images, with the goal of clarifying the images were created using AI, Microsoft said.

Microsoft's tiered approach to Bing Image Creator's rollout is also inspired by the iterative approach the company attempted with past releases.

"People used it in some ways we expected and others we didn't," Microsoft said of Bing's new capabilities. "In this spirit of learning and continuing to build new capabilities responsibly, we're rolling out Bing Image Creator in a phased approach by flighting with a set of preview users before expanding more broadly."