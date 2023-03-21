Slamball, which combines basketball and football with trampolines, snags big investors

Are you ready for some ... Slamball?

A star-studded lineup of investors in and around sports are jumping into the sport, which is a mashup of football, basketball and trampolines that was buzzy for a short time in the early 2000s.

The investment comes as Slamball plans to relaunch this summer, more than 20 years after the alternative sport was shut down in the U.S. as ratings fell in its second season.

Slamball recently closed an $11 million Series A funding round led by Roger Ehrenberg's IA Sports Ventures and Eberg Capital, a stakeholder in MLB's Miami Marlins.

Other top investors participating in the funding round include David Blitzer of Blackstone and founder of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, VaynerMedia founder Gary Vaynerchuk, Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils co-owner David Adelman and Blake Griffin, a six-time NBA All-Star who now plays for the Boston Celtics.

It took founder and CEO Mason Gordon and Mike Tollin – a producer behind the popular Chicago Bulls docuseries "The Last Dance" who helped launch the league the first time – nine months to secure their full roster of investors.