Trump is 'sad' not 'scared,' his lawyer says of looming indictment threat

President Donald Trump as he leaves the White House for a trip to Nashville, Tennessee, in Washington D.C on May 29th, 2018.

Former President Donald Trump is "sad" but not afraid about the possibility of being criminally charged in New York City over a hush money payment to a porn star, one of his lawyers said Tuesday.

"No, he's not scared," said the attorney Alina Habba, after she left an unrelated civil Manhattan Supreme Court hearing for the New York Attorney General Office's $250 million fraud lawsuit against Trump, NBC News reported.

Asked what Trump's state of mind has been in recent days, Habba said, "He's sad [about] what's going on."

Trump in a social media post over the weekend said he expected to be arrested Tuesday on an indictment in the criminal probe by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

That appeared unlikely as of Tuesday afternoon since the grand jury that has been hearing evidence in the case is off until Wednesday.