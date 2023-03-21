Wells Fargo says this biopharmaceutical stock could double due to drug catalysts

Catalysts coming for Ventyx 's immunology and inflammation projects could help the stock more than double its share value, Wells Fargo said. Analyst Derek Archila initiated coverage of the biopharmaceutical stock at overweight and set a target price for the stock at $77. His price target implies the stock will surge 103.4% over the next year from where it closed Monday. "We believe multiple catalysts over the next 12-18 months for VTYX's small molecule immunology & inflammation franchise offer significant upside for shares," Archila said in a note to clients Tuesday. The stock was up nearly 1.2% in morning trading Tuesday. It has gained 15.4% so far this year. Results of a trial from competitor Takeda for a once-daily inhibitor for people with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis implied there's room for Ventyx to come in and improve, Archila said. And an update for an inhibitor of tyrosine-protein kinase, or TYK2, expected in mid-2023 from Ventyx should be important in seeing if the company can differentiate itself from the competition. But Archila said there's a likely chance that the company could set a new bar with its trial for moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis. Wall Street expectations for the read-out coming in the second half of this year would be "highly impressive" if met, Archila said. For both of these, he said investors are currently pricing in the drugs remaining undifferentiated from competitors. Meanwhile, he said two of its trials, called VTX2735 and VTX3232, offer private equity investors the chance to play the trend of using drugs on inflammasomes, which typically resemble after an infection or stress-associated stimuli is detected. — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.