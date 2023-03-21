White Claw unveils branded vodka as it enters the spirits category

White Claw beverages on display during the 2022 Bar & Restaurant Expo and World Tea Conference + Expo at the Las Vegas Convention Center on March 22, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

White Claw is moving into spirits amid an industry-wide shift away from hard seltzers.

The spiked seltzer brand announced Tuesday a new line of regular and flavored White Claw Premium Vodka. The bottles are available in select markets across North America and come in an unflavored option, as well pineapple, mango and black cherry.

The spirts range from 30% to 40% alcohol by volume.

"We spent almost a decade researching and developing a new way to show drinkers what complexity looks, tastes, and feels like within the minimalist experience of vodka," said Anthony von Mandl, founder and chief executive of the Mark Anthony Group, which owns the White Claw brand, in a press release.

The company says it's invented a new way to filter vodka to achieve a "minimal yet complex combination of aromas and sensations." It's dubbed the process "Triple Wave Filtered" because it's first distilled with charred coconut shells instead of activated carbon and then filtered three times with what the brand says is a "total pressure equivalent to the power of three 30-foot waves."