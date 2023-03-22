CNBC Investing Club

'A tough stock not to own.' Wall Street endorses Club name Nvidia, as it dominates AI

Zev Fima@zevfima
Jen-Hsun Huang, president and chief executive officer of Nvidia Corp., announces the EGX Edge Supercomputing Platform during the company's event at Mobile World Congress Americas in Los Angeles, California, Oct. 21, 2019.
Patrick T. Fallon | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Nvidia (NVDA) has demonstrated this week that both its chips and budding software offerings are integral to the future of artificial intelligence, bolstering the Club case in the semiconductor holding and prompting a slate of endorsements from Wall Street analysts.