Asia markets set to rise as investors await Fed's key rate hike decision
Asia-Pacific markets are set to rise on Wednesday as investors looked ahead to the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest update on its rate hike decision, with the central bank having to balance fighting inflation and containing a banking crisis.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.98%, with bank stocks leading gains, while the Nikkei 225 also looks set to open higher.
The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 27,200, while its counterpart in Osaka was at 27,120 against the index's last close at 26,945.67.
Overnight in the US, all three major indexes rose as Wall Street extended its Monday rally, with the S&P 500 gaining 1.3% to finish at 4,002.87 — its first close above the 4,000 threshold since March 6.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.98%, and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.58% to lead gains in the U.S.
Government could backstop more deposits if necessary, says Treasury Secretary Yellen
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Tuesday that while authorities believe they've taken sufficient action to stem liquidity problems in the banking sector, the government is prepared to guarantee even more deposits if the banking crisis gets worse.
"The steps we took were not focused on aiding specific banks or classes of banks. Our intervention was necessary to protect the broader U.S. banking system," she said in remarks prepared for a speech to the American Bankers Association. "And similar actions could be warranted if smaller institutions suffer deposit runs that pose the risk of contagion."
First Republic leads regional bank stocks rally
Shares of First Republic soared by more than 38% on Tuesday morning. The move marks a reversal for the bank's losses yesterday, after Standard & Poor's cut its credit rating again over the weekend. Investors are optimistic after Janet Yellen's reassurances early Tuesday.
Shares of other U.S. regional banks continued to be in the green. Shares of PacWest Bancorp gained about 15.7%. Zions Bancorp. and KeyCorp added 5.3% and 5.8%, respectively. New York Community Bancorp. was up 1.8% and Fifth Third Bancorp rose 3.8%.
Big bank CEOs meeting in Washington to discuss First Republic, Reuters reports
CEOs from big banks, including JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon and Bank of America's Brian Moynihan, are meeting in Washington Tuesday for a two-day scheduled gathering, Reuters reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.
First Republic Bank, which has been under pressure due to the large percentage of uninsured deposits, will be discussed at the meeting, Reuters reported.
Fed's 2% inflation target 'unlikely' to happen in 2023, according to Insight Investment
As the Federal Reserve is looking to announce its latest monetary policy decision on Wednesday, Insight Investment believes that inflation will continue to remain high in 2023.
"The 2% inflation objective is unlikely to be realized in 2023 but there is some hope that we may see a more normal inflation environment by 2024," Brendan Murphy, Head of Core Fixed Income, North America wrote in a Tuesday note.
"As the lagged effect of the Fed's policy rate increases along with the more recent tightening of financial conditions associated with the banking sector concerns works their way through the economy, the effects are likely to be disinflationary. Those same conditions present many risks to the growth picture," Murphy added.
Insight Investment expects the central bank will raise interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, but added that "the recent market volatility could be an opportunity for them to pause at this meeting."
"The argument for a pause is strong as another 25bp increase could be seen as contributing to market volatility and financial instability," said Murphy.
"However, not delivering on 25bps might cause some to question the Fed's resolve in bringing inflation lower which could create a whole new set of problems. Pausing may lead to an easing of financial conditions that work against their inflation goals."
