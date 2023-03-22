Asia markets set to rise as investors await Fed's key rate hike decision

A sign is posted on the exterior of a First Republic Bank office on March 16, 2023 in San Francisco, California.

Asia-Pacific markets are set to rise on Wednesday as investors looked ahead to the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest update on its rate hike decision, with the central bank having to balance fighting inflation and containing a banking crisis.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.98%, with bank stocks leading gains, while the Nikkei 225 also looks set to open higher.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 27,200, while its counterpart in Osaka was at 27,120 against the index's last close at 26,945.67.