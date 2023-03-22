Ben Affleck and Matt Damon shared a bank account as teens: 'As long as one of us had money, we knew the power wasn't going to get shut off'

Before they shared movie screens together, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon shared a bank account.

The Oscar-winning duo have been friends since high school, where they both aspired to make it in Hollywood. On Wednesday's episode of "The Bill Simmons Podcast" the pair explained that opening a checking account together as teenagers in the late 1980s was a way to help them chase their goals.

"It was unusual, but we needed the money for auditions," Damon said, calling it "a weird thing in retrospect."

Affleck said that because they were best friends trying to make it as actors, they were rooting for each other's success and felt comfortable sharing their money.

"We were going to help each other and be there for each other," Affleck said. "It was like, 'You're not going to be alone. I'm not going to be alone. Let's go out there and do this together.'"