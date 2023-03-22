'Inundated with requests': Digital currency firms look to Swiss banks after crypto-friendly lenders fail

Switzerland has created what they dub "Crypto Valley" in the region of Zug.

Crypto firms are scrambling to find institutions to bank with after the collapse of Signature Bank and Silvergate Capital , two lenders that were friendly to digital currency companies.

Some of these companies have turned to crypto-friendly Swiss banks, flooding them with requests for banking services, according to multiple industry insiders who spoke to CNBC.

Typically, the crypto industry has found it difficult to access banking services from traditional lenders, who don't want to touch anything that does not have a clear regulatory framework. This has included blockchain and crypto firms, who have instead had to turn to specialist banks.

But with two of the biggest lenders, along with SVB, now out of the picture, cryptocurrency firms have turned to Switzerland, which has sought to market itself as a crypto hub with solid regulation.

"We have been inundated with requests," said an advisor at a private Swiss bank, who preferred to remain anonymous due to the sensitive nature of the matter.

The advisor said on the Monday after Silvergate and Signature Bank's winddown this month, the private lender had more requests in a single day than ever before.

"It is just nuts," the advisor said.