European markets head for higher open; investors await Fed's next move on interest rates

European markets are heading for a higher open Wednesday, with investors around the world focusing on the U.S. Federal Reserve as its Federal Open Market Committee concludes a two-day meeting and prepares to announces its latest decision on interest rates.

The U.S. central bank is attempting to strike a balance between fighting inflation and stemming a banking crisis. Most investors expect the central bank to stay committed to tightening and to raise rates by 25 basis points.

Asia-Pacific markets rose on Wednesday, while U.S. stock futures were little changed Tuesday evening as investors braced themselves for the Fed's next move.