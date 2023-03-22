Finland is the world's happiest country. Now it's giving away free trips to show travelers why

Finland has been named the happiest country in the world — again.

The Nordic country topped the "World Happiness Report 2023," published this week by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network, which measures factors such as income, mental and physical health and societal generosity.

According to the report: "Finland continues to occupy the top spot, for the sixth year in a row, with a score that is significantly ahead of all other countries."

But there's no national secret behind Finnish happiness, said Heli Jimenez, senior director at the governmental organization Business Finland.

Rather, it's "a skill that can be learned," she said.

To prove this, the country is giving away free trips to Finland for a four-day masterclass in Finnish philosophy and life balance.