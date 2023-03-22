Ford is about to break out big EV losses for the first time

Incoming Ford CEO Jim Farley (left) and Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford Jr. pose with a 2021 F-150 during an event Sept. 17, 2020 at the company's Michigan plant that produces the pickup.

DETROIT – Ford Motor is about to tell investors what they've long wondered: How much is the transition to electric vehicles costing?

The automaker on Thursday plans to begin reporting its financial results by business unit, instead of by region, ushering in the new reporting structure with a "teach-in" for analysts and media — on the theme of "Ford Refounded" — and releasing revised versions of its financial results that will reveal how the new business units would have performed in 2021 and 2022.

Those new business units include "Ford Blue," Ford's traditional internal combustion engine business; its "Model e" electric vehicle unit; the "Ford Pro" commercial and government fleet business; "Ford Next," which includes nonautomotive mobility solutions and other future tech; and its existing Ford Credit financial services subsidiary.

The changes amount to the most detailed look yet by any legacy automaker into the finances behind the EV business.

The carmaker is expected to release profits and losses, revenue, margins and earnings before interest and taxes, or EBIT, for each of the units – giving investors and analysts a baseline for comparisons as the company's transformation unfolds.

As part of a sweeping rethink of its business under CEO Jim Farley, Ford decided last year to separate its primary profit engines – internal combustion vehicles and its commercial fleet business – from the company's emerging all-electric vehicles, which are not expected to be profitable for at least a few years.

Farley and other executives have emphasized that the reporting changes aren't just about disclosure: The new format reflects the way Ford's executive team thinks about and runs the business.

"The changes are significant. It's not the first time Ford Motor Co. has had to reimagine its future or form its own path that's different from other companies," Farley said when announcing the new business units on March 2, 2022. "Is this about winning? 100%."

Wall Street is taking a wait-and-see approach to the changes. Analysts on average maintain a hold rating on the stock with a $13.50 price target, according to ratings compiled by FactSet. The shares traded Wednesday for about $11.70 per share.

Shares of Ford jumped by 8.4% the day executives announced the new businesses, but the stock is down 35% since then, dragged lower by changing market conditions, supply chain issues and underwhelming quarterly earnings.

The company will report its first-quarter results under the new format on May 2 and will host a capital markets day on May 22.